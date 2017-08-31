Karlie Kloss Is Summer 2017's Most Well-Traveled Celebrity

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid may have the whole girls' trip thing down, but Karlie Kloss is a supermodel with major globe-trotting cred.

Instagram users, beware. Following this star means you're at risk of catching a serious travel bug. And with her exciting announcement last that she'll be dusting off her wings for the upcoming Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai, it looks like China is next.

Karlie's summer itinerary alone has been filled with more destinations than most people have seen in a lifetime. Between goddess-like poses in the magnificent halls of a French château and gastronomic adventures in Japan, we're wondering where this star hasn't been.