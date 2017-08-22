Fox News' Shepard Smith Was Not Impressed by the 2017 Solar Eclipse

Shepard Smith was not as stoked on the 2017 solar eclipse as the rest of us.

The Fox News anchor spent a majority of his coverage of yesterday's lunar events poking fun at what he found to be a less-than-exciting experience.

In fact, one genius Twitter user put together a mash-up of everything Smith had to say about the eclipse, and it's obvious that the coverage was not a job he could take super seriously.

"It's interesting. Look, the sun looks a little like the moon up there on the wall," he unenthusiastically described the eclipse, adding, "They know this is all it's gonna be right? Just a moon over the sun."