Beauty and the Beast Is Coming to Netflix in September

Beauty and the Beast

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Put down your book, Belle, because Beauty and the Beast is coming to Netflix.

Walt Disney Pictures' live-action adaptation of its animated classic starring Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci and Emma Watson will begin streaming on Sept. 19.

Photos

Beauty and the Beast Premieres Around the World

The full list of movie and TV titles coming and leaving Netflix will be announced Wednesday.

