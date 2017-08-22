Beauty and the Beast Is Coming to Netflix in September

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Put down your book, Belle, because Beauty and the Beast is coming to Netflix.
Walt Disney Pictures' live-action adaptation of its animated classic starring Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci and Emma Watson will begin streaming on Sept. 19.
