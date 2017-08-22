Grab the Tissues! John Cena Is Brought to Tears By His Fans and Their Heartwarming Thank You Notes

We're not crying—you're crying!

It's hard to see John Cena tear up and not break out into water works ourselves. The WWE star couldn't help but well up when he was surprised by a group of fans who penned sincere and emotional thank you notes to him. In collaboration with Cricket Wireless, the athlete sat down and read the letters one by one as he learned of admirers who were inspired by him during their most difficult days, whether they were struggling with depression, surviving an injury or worried about a loved one fighting cancer. 

However, unbeknownst to him, the fans that penned some of those messages were listening in a nearby room and would soon surprise the star by coming out so they could meet face to face. 

After recalling his mother's shocking breast cancer diagnosis, one young boy named Tyler explained that Cena had given him his wristband at a show and he relied on that wristband to give him and his family strength through the cancer treatment. As Cena shed a few tears in reaction, he was startled when Tyler ripped through a paper poster and appeared. The wrestler broke out into a grin and the two embraced. "Coolest surprise ever," he told the little guy as he cried in the star's arms. "You're extremely strong, you know that?"

One by one, he met more of the faces who sent him letters. "Thank you for changing all of our lives," Tyler told him as the group presented Cena with a trophy inscribed with "Life Changer." 

"Just remember that you guys do the work," he told the group. "Don't think that you're the only one who's up against it and don't think that you're the only one who doesn't have challenges to face every day. You all lead by example and I mean it when I say it, never give up."

As he concluded, "This is a championship squad."

