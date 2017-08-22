Grab the Tissues! John Cena Is Brought to Tears By His Fans and Their Heartwarming Thank You Notes

We're not crying—you're crying!

It's hard to see John Cena tear up and not break out into water works ourselves. The WWE star couldn't help but well up when he was surprised by a group of fans who penned sincere and emotional thank you notes to him. In collaboration with Cricket Wireless, the athlete sat down and read the letters one by one as he learned of admirers who were inspired by him during their most difficult days, whether they were struggling with depression, surviving an injury or worried about a loved one fighting cancer.

However, unbeknownst to him, the fans that penned some of those messages were listening in a nearby room and would soon surprise the star by coming out so they could meet face to face.