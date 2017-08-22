Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless After Turning 18

Steven Klein
Add Lily-Rose Depp to the long list of names of celebrity children breaking their way into the fashion world.
The daughter of actor Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis has caught the attention of not only famed designer Karl Lagerfeld but also former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld, who chose Lily-Rose as one of four cover models for the CR Fashion Book Issue 11.
On the cover, a newly 18-year-old Lily-Rose wore an unbuttoned plaid shirt that exposed her chest and torso. To add a bit more edge, her hair was slicked back with an unlit cigarette hanging from the corner of her mouth to embody the grunge of the year 1999, the magazine's latest theme.
Smells like teen spirit, indeed.
The actress and model was interviewed for the 1999-style cover—the year she was born—by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman. The two star together in the upcoming film Planetarium. Lily-Rose talked about everything from working on her first Chanel campaign to the difficulties of having famous parents.
"Steven Klein had shot these amazing photographs of my mom when she was my age," she raved of the esteemed photographer, who worked with her on the shoot for CR Fashion Book's cover. "We shot in front of a mirror with the pictures taped to it. I have a similar grungy look."
It's difficult not to notice the striking similarity between Lily-Rose and her mother at the peak of her modeling career, but she wants fans to know that she isn't where she is today because of her famous parents.
"A lot of people think I'm only acting because of my dad, that I have not had to work as hard to be seen or recognized in the industry," she confessed, adding that it makes her work twice as hard. "I'm not just doing this because it's easy to do. I'm not just doing it because it runs in the family."
Speaking of that famous family, what does her father think about his daughter's new-found fame? "She's blowing up! It's incredible," Depp previously told Ellen DeGeneres. "It happened very quickly. She handles it so well and she's so low to the ground and very cool about it."
But, as with any father, there is some hesitation about his daughter growing older. "She's a woman...sort of. Yeah, that freaks a dad out." He might not want to pick up a copy of the magazine as more pictures within the pages show a fully topless Lily-Rose using only her arms to cover her chest.
The magazine, which also features models Lara Stone, Alek Wek and Cara Taylor on its covers, is set to hit newsstands Sept. 7. You can also expect a surprise in the Men's Issue as it overflows with never before seen photos of Prince, who also graces that cover.