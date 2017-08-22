Ian Somerhalder in Total Awe of Nikki Reed After Daughter's Birth: ''You Literally Brought the Word Sexy Into Pregnancy''

Ian Somerhalder can't help but gush over his wife Nikki Reed as they journey through parenthood together for the first time.

The famous couple welcomed their daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder into the world on July 25, and while he's certainly by her side through it all, Somerhalder is in total awe over the way Reed has handled pregnancy and motherhood.

The Vampire Diaries actor took to Instagram to share his wife's Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine cover and photos, noting that they're a reminder of the beauty she encompassed while "growing" their daughter.