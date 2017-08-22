Ian Somerhalder in Total Awe of Nikki Reed After Daughter's Birth: ''You Literally Brought the Word Sexy Into Pregnancy''

Ian Somerhalder can't help but gush over his wife Nikki Reed as they journey through parenthood together for the first time.
The famous couple welcomed their daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder into the world on July 25, and while he's certainly by her side through it all, Somerhalder is in total awe over the way Reed has handled pregnancy and motherhood.
The Vampire Diaries actor took to Instagram to share his wife's Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine cover and photos, noting that they're a reminder of the beauty she encompassed while "growing" their daughter.
"A quick note to you my beautiful wife," he began. "You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake... seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it."
He continued, "Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us. Love, You husband."
Somerhalder echoed what Reed said during her interview for the September issue.
"Ian jokes that he wants to keep me pregnant forever," she said. "I'm a very driven person with lots of energy. I can run multiple companies, read four books at once, and take a conference call while cooking dinner. But pregnant, I'm a better version of myself. I'm really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing."
Reed continued, "Being pregnant gave me instant perspective. It's the first time in my life I've passed on anything that isn't exactly what I want to be doing. Pregnancy is the moment you find your path and do what you want, when you want, how you want. I'm building and launching a company that's been a dream of mine. I honestly feel better than ever."