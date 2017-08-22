Simone Biles Makes Her Romance With Fellow Gymnast Stacey Ervin Instagram Official

Zac Efron, you lost your chance!

While the Baywatch star may have been Simone Biles OG crush, the gold medalist has a new man in her life and he can do some flips, too.

His name's Stacey Ervin, a 23-year-old gymnast, University of Michigan graduate and the current beau of one of America's most celebrated athletes. Biles went public with their romance on Monday night with an adorable shot of the couple—the first on her Instagram account. One thing is clear—these two totally make each other's hearts flip.

As the star athlete captioned the snap, "Always smiling with you." All together now: awwwwww!