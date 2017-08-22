The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 Trailer: Danielle Staub Makes Her Explosive Return With a Wild Dinner Fight

It's a return years in the making: Danielle Staub is back on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The reality star, who appeared in the first two seasons and famously clashed with, well, everyone, will return in season eight of the Bravo reality series. Danielle's return comes after making amends with series star Teresa Giudice over yoga.

Teresa may have flipped a table over Danielle back in the day, but the two are fine now—it's Danielle who's flipping out at dinner over…Siggy Flicker?! Glasses literally go flying across the room.