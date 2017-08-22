The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 Trailer: Danielle Staub Makes Her Explosive Return With a Wild Dinner Fight

Bravo
It's a return years in the making: Danielle Staub is back on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The reality star, who appeared in the first two seasons and famously clashed with, well, everyone, will return in season eight of the Bravo reality series. Danielle's return comes after making amends with series star Teresa Giudice over yoga.
Teresa may have flipped a table over Danielle back in the day, but the two are fine now—it's Danielle who's flipping out at dinner over…Siggy Flicker?! Glasses literally go flying across the room.
Returning cast members include Teresa, Siggy, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania. Margaret Josephs is joining the cast in the new season.
"This is Margaret. She beats to her own drum," Siggy says in the trailer below. There are shots of one extravagant party for Margaret.
As for Danielle, well, Danielle does what she does best: Drama. "I'm back bitches," Danielle says, with scenes of her doing yoga on the beach.
"This why she was engaged 19 times," Melissa shouts as Danielle does her signature leg spread move on a beach. This is in reference to Teresa's infamous rant about Danielle being a "prostitution whore."
It's not all fun and games. The new season will see Teresa deal with the loss of her mother and living life with Joe Giudice in prison, Melissa and Joe Gorga buy a restaurant and what looks like some major conflict between Dolores and Danielle.
"You're f—king liar. I never said that. You're a lying scumbag," Dolores says in Danielle's face.
And it looks like Siggy and Margaret have issues too. "You're one of the ugliest human beings in the world for making fun of me!" Siggy screams at Margaret.
It wouldn't be a new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey without some Kim D. drama. And there is Kim D. drama—this time between her and Teresa.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey: How They Got Here special airs Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
