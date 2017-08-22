Is Stranger Things Ending With Season 4?

Your time in Hawkins, Indiana (and the Upside Down) will likely be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Vulture they're already working on a third season—and then probably just one more.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross told Vulture about their plans to end Stranger Things.

Having an end date for a series is not uncommon. Shonda Rhimes maintained she knew how and when she wanted Scandal to end (this is its last year), Robert and Michelle King always spoke of a seven-year plan for The Good Wife (it ended after season seven) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom has long spoke about a four-season run for her acclaimed CW series. Crazy Ex begins season three in October.