Kevin Hart Hits Back at Critics Amid Cheating Allegations: "All I Do Is Laugh"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish

AKM-GSI

For Kevin Hart, all the hoopla is just new material. 

The comedian addressed fans directly on Monday on the heels of renewed cheating allegations. The star's wife Eniko Parrish and his ex-wife Torrei Hart got into a verbal scuffle online after Parrish wrote on Instagram that she and Hart have been together for eight years. As fans were quick to notice, the star filed for divorce from his first wife six years ago in 2011, alluding to the fact that there may have been overlap between the two relationships and potential cheating. 

In since-deleted comments, Parrish reportedly shot back at the claims, saying Torrei spread cheating rumors years ago and that she never "wrecked" any home. In response, Torrei partly quipped, "We have made successful strides to become a loving co parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin, and I know the truth."

In the meantime, Hart took to his own Instagram account on Monday with a cryptic response, similar to the reaction he gave last month when he was accused of cheating on his pregnant wife: with a laugh. 

Kevin Hart

Instagram

"That moment when you meet somebody on the street that knows more about your life than you—huh?!" he said with a confused expression. "I'm at a point where I can't even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh, man. I had a person tell me what they felt was factual information about me while they were talking to me."

Hart pointed out that he's written a book about his life and included stories about himself in his standup specials. "Still not enough?" he asked. 

However, the blockbuster actor could find the silver lining through all the noise. 

"That's what I love the most about stand-up comedy—you got that microphone, you got that stage—you take advantage of it," he concluded. "This next hour will be my best hour yet because moments like this act as nothing but material for your boy. 

