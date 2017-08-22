Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins Instagram

Get ready to see a lot more of Jennifer Love Hewitt.
The actress announced via Twitter Monday that she's recently joined another social media platform. "Twitter!! Check out my BRAND NEW Instagram account here @jenniferlovehewitt," the 38-year-old actress said. "Brand new posts, would love if you follow and like me! XO Love."
Hewitt—whose Instagram account has been verified—already appears to have the hang of it.
Case in point: Hewitt's first post—a carousel of two photos—was timed to the solar eclipse. "Total Eclipse of the Heart is on repeat for me today," she wrote." #seeyainahundredyears."
Actor Josh Gad commented, "Welcome to the madhouse."
Hewitt's second photo in the set highlighted an inspirational quote from Dalai Lama XIV: "He said, 'There are only two days in the year that nothing can be done. One is called yesterday and the other is called tomorrow, so today is the right day to love, believe, do and mostly live.'"
In her second update, Hewitt placed her solar shades on her pet, writing, "Even my dog had to see it! #loveit." The third update featured four videos of Hewitt sautéing Brussels sprouts, carrots, chicken, mushrooms and onions: "Home cooked. #yummy #chardonnay #momjuice."
In less than 12 hours, Hewitt amassed over 247,000 followers on Instagram. She follows 65 accounts—mostly celebrities—including Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Luke Bryan, James Corden, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cameron Diaz, Lena Dunham, Nina Dobrev, Selena Gomez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dwayne Johnson, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Bruno Mars, Michelle Obama, Chris Pratt, Gordon Ramsay, Nikki Reed, Sofia Vergara and Betty White. She also follows some TV shows, including The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette.
Instagram should give Hewitt's fans something to tide them over until she returns to the small screen. The actress, who hasn't appeared on TV since her 23-episode run on CBS' Criminal Minds, has spent the past few years raising her two children with her husband, Brian Hallisay.