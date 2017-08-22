Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Get ready to see a lot more of Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The actress announced via Twitter Monday that she's recently joined another social media platform. "Twitter!! Check out my BRAND NEW Instagram account here @jenniferlovehewitt," the 38-year-old actress said. "Brand new posts, would love if you follow and like me! XO Love."

Hewitt—whose Instagram account has been verified—already appears to have the hang of it.

Case in point: Hewitt's first post—a carousel of two photos—was timed to the solar eclipse. "Total Eclipse of the Heart is on repeat for me today," she wrote." #seeyainahundredyears."

Actor Josh Gad commented, "Welcome to the madhouse."