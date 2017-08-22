Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods Fight Back After Nude Photos Are Stolen and Leaked Online

Lindsey Vonn's phone has been hacked—and now she's fighting back.

Multiple photos and one video of the Olympic skier were stolen from her personal cell phone and later leaked online; the explicit images include a full-frontal nude selfie that Tiger Woods apparently sent to her while they were dating, as well as a number of explicit photos of Vonn.

The pictures were taken several years ago when Vonn, 32, and Woods, 41, were a couple. In addition to Vonn, four more female stars were targeted in the latest celebrity cell phone hack.

"It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos. Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests," Vonn's spokesman told People Monday night. "She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."

Read

HBO's Twitter Accounts Get Hacked After Cyber Attack

Woods' attorney, Michael Holtz of Lavely & Singer, sent the website a letter threatening legal action if the photos aren't removed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The site has an entire section dedicated to "nude celebs," featuring fake and real images of famous celebrities. According to THR, the site routinely removes the photos after receiving cease and desist letters.

Vonn and Woods split in 2015. Neither athlete has commented on the hack via social media.

According to TMZ, Katharine McPhee—one of the women whose privacy was violated—has also lawyered up. The Scorpion star's attorney reportedly fired off a similar letter to Woods'.

