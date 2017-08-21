Bachelor in Paradise Finally Made It To a Rose Ceremony: Who Went Home?

We went into tonight's Bachelor in Paradise thinking of only one thing: Mashed potatoes.

Mashed potatoes have nothing to do with Bachelor in Paradise, but we're just being honest here. After a long day of eclipsing and waiting for Trump speeches or football to quit interrupting our beach time, a nice big bowl of garlic mashed potatoes is exactly what we needed.

While we waited for it to arrive (yes, we ordered mashed potato delivery), we watched sandy confusion unfold on TV.

First of all, Adam arrived, with no AJ in tow. He set his sights on Raven, which sent Ben Z's head spinning. He and Raven both have dogs! They belong together!