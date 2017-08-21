Tori Spelling Reflects on Biggest Beauty Regret From Her Beverly Hills, 90210 Days

Tori then continued, "I wish I'd never plucked my eyebrows. In the 90s, I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore movies. She had the thin ones and it was totally cool!"

Those Beverly Hills, 90210 style moments were nothing short of epic, and Spelling admitted that her other female co-stars also couldn't keep their hands of the tweezers. "We all did it on 90210," she explained. "Jennie [Garth] and I both look back and we're like, ‘Oh my God. We plucked our eyebrows.'"

Over the years, Tori and the rest of her 90210 castmates have made it a point to stay in contact and reunite whenever possible. Some 26 years after the hit series made its television debut, most of the original actors and actresses came together at REWind Con in Chicago last November.

Spelling, Garth, Jason Priestley, James Eckhouse, Christine Elise, Luke Perry and Gabrielle Carteris sat on a panel discussion, where they also paid tribute to Shannen Doherty as she continued her battle against cancer.