You’re Doing it Wrong: Applying Mascara

Dakota Johnson just shared her trick for lovely, voluminous lashes (spoiler alert: It doesn't involve falsies).

When you come from a family of Hollywood royalty like the actress, one of the unspoken perks is having a wealth of tips and tricks at your disposal for getting camera-ready. Lucky for us, Tippi Hedren, who just so happens to be the Fifty Shades of Grey star's grandmother, taught Dakota a game-changing hack.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the 27-year-old shared Hedren's simple-yet-effective tip to getting the best lashes: "[Hedren] was watching me put my mascara on once and told me that if you hold the mirror down low and put the mascara on while looking downward, you will get the most coverage from the base of the lashes to the tips," she said. "And, of course, she's right!"