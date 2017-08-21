Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Is a Pimple Popper

"Beauty starts with really good skin," she told E! News. "The best beauty tip I've ever learned is to wash your face twice a day. Never go to bed with makeup on…like ever."

When she's not filming under intense lights, the actress likes to keep her beauty regimen minimal: a little mascara, blush, a pop of highlighter and filled-in brows, Lili explained. Her skin-care routine is only a tad bit more complicated.