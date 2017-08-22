Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Unique World: How the Couple Are Getting Ready for Baby & Making It Work Long Distance

Serena Williams has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old.

The tennis champion, who has dominated her sport for the better part of two decades, came of age in the public eye, going from teen phenom with a head full of beads giggling on the court alongside her sister Venus Williamsto style taste-maker, businesswoman and record-smashing winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

But while her training regimen and vacations and fashion projects have been on display for all the world to see, she really sneaked the whole falling-in-love milestone right under everyone's nose, only indicating how serious her relationship with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian had become when she announced her engagement in December. (She shared via Reddit, reminiscent of how Miranda Kerr made her engagement to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel public via his platform, complete with personalized bitmoji.)

When the Australian Open got underway in January, Williams told reporters that she was trying not to think too much about being engaged.

"It's almost a little unreal right now," she said, "because I haven't taken it in. I'm being rather selfish and focused on my career. It happened right in the middle of pre-season. I was doing training, cardio, all kinds of stuff. Now I'm on the road, already back at work. I don't want to get too happy because I want to stay focused."