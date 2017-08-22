Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's ''Very Loving'' Relationship: ''They Give You Husband and Wife Potential''

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson really are a match made in heaven!

E! News chatted exclusively with Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq this week ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special and she had nothing but nice things to say about the adorable duo.

"I'm very happy for Khloe and Tristan," Malika gushed. "They're just about to be together a year, less than a month from now. They really truly are like the best of friends. They do click, they get along really well. It's an easy-going relationship because there is no force. They're like-minded individuals and it shows in their relationship."