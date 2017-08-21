Is Elizabeth Hurley's Controversial Workout Good for You?

Watch out, SoulCycle. There's a new workout that's set to take over Hollywood.

It's called EMS Training, and it's not your average fitness craze. EMS, which stands for Electric Muscle Stimulation, requires a special suit, electricity and just 20 minutes. But it's more complicated than it sounds.

EMS has already taken off across Europe and in Israel, and the technology is now creating buzz in the US. Stars like Madonna, Elizabeth Hurley and Heidi Klum have reportedly trained with EMS, which sends electric impulses to your muscles while you workout. That's the purpose of the suit—it has lots of small electrodes, which are placed over your muscle groups so that your movements are intensified, and the result of your workout is improved.

This means that the brief training you do with an EMS device is the same as spending four intense hours at the gym.

Too good to be true?

We asked two celeb trainers from Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian to weigh in on this fitness method, and whether or not they'd recommend it to their A-list clients.