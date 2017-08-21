Kesha's Rainbow Debuts at No.1: Inside Her Journey to Release the Album on Her Own Terms

Not only did Kesha come back with a vengeance when it came to releasing her third studio album Rainbow, she did it with massive success—and all on her own terms.

Rainbow was released Aug. 11 and debuted at the No.1 spot on the charts, selling 116,000 units throughout the week ending Aug. 17, according to Billboard.

The singer took to Twitter to share her appreciation for the news, writing, "Many days my music was simply a coping tool - anyone has the power to turn emotion into art SO MUCH LOVE."

But Rainbow tells a story that's much bigger than album sales, which is why its success has been applauded by so many musicians and fans alike.