Scarlett Johansson Sports a New Large Back Tattoo–But Is It Real?

Scarlett Johansson may have just gotten some new ink.

The actress stepped out in Atlanta on Monday sporting some serious body art crawling across her upper back while in casual clothes. The Golden Globe nominee was spotted ahead of shooting, perhaps for the fourth installment of the Avengers franchise. While little is known about the upcoming film, aside from newly released set photos that confirm a trip to Japan will take place, it seems Black Widow may have an elaborate tattoo in her future—or at least hiding underneath her signature bodysuit.

While it's unclear whether the ink is permanent or a temporary accessory for the shoot, Johansson is certainly no stranger to tattoo parlors.