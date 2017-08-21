Where Celebs Vacation for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is an important holiday for Americans. It's a celebration of workers and their contributions to our country. Plus, the whole weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, which means packing away your BBQs and bikinis and saying goodbye to summer Fridays.

So you better make this one count.

We're sure the stars are preparing to end their summers on a high note. It's been a great one for your favorite celebs so far: We're talking Chrissy Teigen in Italy, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Budapest, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Mykonos...the list goes on. But where will they end?