Where Celebs Vacation for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is an important holiday for Americans. It's a celebration of workers and their contributions to our country. Plus, the whole weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, which means packing away your BBQs and bikinis and saying goodbye to summer Fridays.
So you better make this one count.
We're sure the stars are preparing to end their summers on a high note. It's been a great one for your favorite celebs so far: We're talking Chrissy Teigen in Italy, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Budapest, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Mykonos...the list goes on. But where will they end?
Based on their recent activity, scheduled appearances and what's trending in the travel world of the stars, we've made some predictions about where and what your favorite celebs might be doing to bid farewell to an epic summer 2017. Scroll through and find out below—there may still even be tickets available for some star-studded activities and festivals.
What have you got planned?
This couple is synonymous with the New York scene, which means one thing in the summer: the Hamptons. And when the Divorce actress heads out to the beach, she does it right—on a helicopter, drink in hand. We wouldn't be surprised if that's where the Manhattanite spends her Labor Day Weekend, along with her husband and their three children.
We're expecting to see Paris in the black Rock Desert of Nevada during this holiday weekend. The former reality star took a private plane out to Burning Man last year, where she hung out with other stars like Poppy and Cara Delevingne. Judging by the amount of fun she appeared to have from her Instagram posts, we'd be surprised if Paris didn't go back for more this year.
For more information about tickets for Burning Man, visit this website.
The new parents have already been spotted around Lake Como this summer. But their next stop will surely be Venice, the site of their lavish wedding back in 2014. George's film Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, is debuting at the Venice Film Festival on Labor Day weekend. But will he bring along Amal and the twins?
Labor Day weekend is usually a big one for this power couple. Jay Z will be headlining the two-day Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, where Bey's sister, Solange Knowles, will also be performing. Then, on September 4, it's the "Lemonade" singer's 36th birthday. We can't wait to see what kind of festivities are in store for Beyoncé this year.
Tickets for the Made in America Festival available here.
The Orange Is The New Black star may have had the most fun of all last year at the West Indian Parade in NYC, which is an annual Labor Day event. Danielle dressed the part in a stunning yellow and green Carnival costume, and when she posted this throwback photo just a few days ago, we thought she might be hinting that she's ready for round two this year.
Tickets for the West Indian American Day Carnival available here.
While last year, we double-tapped with envy as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley jetted off to somewhere beachy for Labor Day, this is one Victoria's Secret alum we predict will be keeping it much closer to her Beverly Hills home. Rosie and Jason welcomed their son, Jack, in late June, so we imagine this Labor Day weekend will be a quiet one spent doting over their new bundle of joy. Maybe a relaxing trip to Palm Springs is on the cards?
If you've got to say goodbye to summer, at least do it in style, right?
