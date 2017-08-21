Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Plan to Open a Restaurant Isn't Met With Open Arms by David in This Sneak Peek

Bravo
Shannon Beador may be on a health food kick as she tries to lose weight, but she doesn't exactly have the full support of her entire family.
In this sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, exclusive to E! News, she gets hit with the one-two punch of her kids feeding her healthy dinner to the dog under the table and her husband David not fully embracing her plans to open a healthy restaurant. (Yes, you read that right, Shannon is going into the restaurant business!)
Before talk about her successful meeting with her new business partner can even happen, the mood is soured when David questions whether Shannon's use of buttermilk to marinate her chicken is all that healthy as he shovels tortilla chips into his mouth. "I can not tell you how frustrating it is when you work to get a meal that's healthy on the table and your husband comes in and tries to cram as many chips in the five minute period before the dinner gets served on the table," Shannon rants in her confessional. (There is something slightly hypnotic about the sound of his chewing, however.)
When Shannon does finally tell her family that Chris Bright of Z Pizza fame has agreed to go into business with her as she develops her affordable healthy eating restaurant, her daughters appear to secretly give some of their food to the family dog (while confessing that their mom's healthy cooking is "disgusting" in an interview). As for David? He doesn't seem so sure about his wife's plan.
"The restaurant business can be a brutal business," he tells his wife.
"You know what, David. This is a very unique concept: affordable healthy eating," she replies. "And we might not make the profit margin that normal restaurants would make."
"Well, you have to have profitability to sustain yourself," he replies. And though he's not wrong, that's not exactly what his wife wanted to hear.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)