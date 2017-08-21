Katy Perry Opens Up About Orlando Bloom and Those Rekindled Romance Rumors

Reunited but…how does it feel?

Katy Perry recently addressed the rumors about a possible rekindled spark between her and Orlando Bloom. "Well you know I think people are in and out of your life," she candidly admits. "It's nice to keep people you love around you." Did you catch that? We can't help but notice that Perry is still using the "L" word when referring to the handsome actor.

"When you get older, lines get blurred," the 32-year-old tells The Morning Mashup, a SiriusXM Hits 1 show. "And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year."