Every Fall Boot You'll Need in 2017—Right, Millie Bobby Brown?

Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Let us guess: It's almost fall and your boot collection is pretty much non-existent.
But don't worry, stranger things have happened—right, Millie Bobby Brown? So in lieu of that, we look to the actress for some shoe-spiration and, of course, she did not disappoint.
Whether it's a heeled, patent leather combat boot you're after (like the actress') or you're curious about exploring the sock boot world, we've rounded up 20+ of the best fall shoes the Internet has to offer. All you have to do is start scrolling—the work's been done for you.
Over having to wear heels every time you go out? Keep in mind ankle boots can give you the same leg-lengthening illusion while still being incredibly comfortable.
Editor Block Heel Bootie, $130
Quilby Booties, $119
Dolores Cutout Suede Ankle Boots, Was: $525, Now: $237
Tasseled Suede Ankle Boots, Was: $425, Now: $192
Platform Boots, $50
Marilo Block Heel Bootie, $140
Diddy Bootie, $120
Heel Sock Boots, $80
Ultra Boot, $125
Pascal II 8 Eye Boot, Was: $140, Now: $77
Metallic High Heel Boots, Was: $195, Now: $119
Ready boots?
Start walking.