How to Update Your Lazy-Day Hair Bun in 1 Step

When in doubt, bun it.

How many times have you struggled with your hair in the morning only to resort to a bun? For most, the answer is countless. The top bun is a go-to when it's hot, when you're lazy and when you're in a rush. But, as a quick solution, it can easily lack luster. 

Cue the bun cuff, the celeb-loved hair accessory that takes your hair from OK to standout. In five seconds and very little effort, you can have street-style hair like Karlie Kloss—yas! 

Ready to update your bun? Watch the video above and follow the steps below! 

Step 1: Prep by brushing hair into a ponytail at the crown of the head and secure with elastic band.

Step 2: Smooth out hair with a light hold hairspray.

Step 3: Twist ponytail and start wrapping around elastic band.

Step 4: Tug on the bun to create volume.

Step 5: Secure with a bobby pin or French pin.

Step 6: Add a bun cuff to the base of the bun and secure.

Looking for the right accessory? Check out our favorite cuffs below! 

 

ESC: Bun Cuffs

Free People

Engraved Bun Cuff, $18

ESC: Bun Cuffs

Chloe & Isabel

Deco Bun Cuff, $48

ESC: Bun Cuffs

Fromm

1907 Leather Hair Wrap Cuff, $14.99

ESC: Bun Cuffs

H&M

Hair Elastic with Cuff, $3.49

ESC: Bun Cuffs

Baublebar

Chunky Tortoise Cuff, $34

ESC: Bun Cuffs

Banana Republic

Leather Ponytail Holder, $12.50

ESC: Bun Cuffs

Chloe & Isabel

Jen Atkins Sunburst Tassel Bun Cuff, $55

It's cuffin' season! 

Model's top: BALDWIN Cream Sweater Vest

Model's bottoms: BALDWIN Denim Culottes

Model's sunglasses: Steven Alan Monroe in Classic Tortoise

