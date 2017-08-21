Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pack on the PDA at Disneyland

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd capped off their weekend at the happiest place on earth.

After catching a showing of Robert Pattinson's Good Time at ArcLight Hollywood Saturday, the couple decided to visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the next night. Likely hoping to avoid large crowds, they arrived at 8:30 p.m. and spent two and a half hours inside the park getting their thrills from attractions like the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. Gomez skipped Indiana Jones Adventure and Space Mountain, staying outside with bodyguards; The Weeknd's timing was impeccable, as Space Mountain was closed Monday for refurbishments.

And from the looks of it, the couple had quite a magical evening.

Gomez and The Weeknd—who began dating in January—enjoyed a VIP tour with another couple, which granted them expedited access to over 30 attractions, character greetings and shows, as well as reserved seating for select nighttime spectaculars, parades and stage shows.