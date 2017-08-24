Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Who could forget the infamous meat dress?

Like Lady Gaga, there have been celebs before and after making major (read: interesting) fashion risks when it comes to the MTV Video Music Awards' red carpet. But when your guest list includes the likes of Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera and Rita Ora, what else would you expect?

And because year after year we're sometimes left wondering "wtf?" we've rounded up 11 favorite moments from the past to jog your memory and get you excited for what's to come when the show airs this Sunday, August 27.

Keep scrolling for the best of the best when it comes to real red carpet ricks at the VMAs.

Nick Minaj, MTV VMA's 2011, Worst Dressed

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Nicki arrived to the 2011 show in this wild get up—the remnants of stuffed animals lined her legs, people.

Miley Cyrus, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA, Worst Dressed

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

In 2015, Miley let it all hang out in this bedazzled chrome number. 

Farrah Abraham, 2016 MTV VMAs, Worst Dressed

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Farrah Abraham

Did someone tell Farrah it was a costume party? In 2016 the reality star went full Wonder Woman—literally.

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Lady Gaga

Ahh the meat dress. Who could forget this wild moment from the 2010 VMAs? (The answer is no one.)

Gwen Stefani, MTV VMAs 1998, Worst Dressed

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani

Gwen's iconic '98 style (that blue hair, blue bikini top and face of jewels became somewhat of a signature) will forever be admired...but what's that around her waist? (Also note her insane platform flip flops. On the red carpet.)

Rita Ora, 2016 MTV VMAs, Worst Dressed

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita circa 2016 is giving us major Black Swan vibes in this sheer, black dress with a heavy feather trim. The hair sticking up behind her head even looks a bit tiara-like, no?

Christina Aguilera, MTV VMAs 2002, Worst Dressed

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

The "Dirrty" singer's Y2K uniform pretty much consisted of this always—barely-there mini skirts, scarves as tops and page boy-esque hats.

Rose McGowan, MTV Video Music Awards, Worst Dressed

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

Rose McGowan

Before Rihanna hit the Met steps, there was Rose at the MTV VMAs in this see-through number. 

Macy Gray, MTV Video Music Awards, Worst Dressed

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Macy Gray

Back in 2001, Instagram wasn't yet a thing, so Macy took it upon herself to get in some shameless self promotion. Did it work? You be the judge.

Baddie Winkle, 2016 MTV VMAs, Worst Dressed

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Baddie Winkle

Channeling her best Britney Spears in "Toxic," Baddie's red carpet outfit packed major personality.

Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA, Worst Dressed

Getty Images

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna

Leave it to Amber and BFF Chyna to make a serious statement on the red carpet. Though the message behind the get-ups are inspirational, we think the finished product could have been refined a bit more.

They're pretty out there, huh?

Can't wait to see what this year has in store.

