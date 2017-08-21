Tyler Henry Connects Lil' Kim to Her "Soulmate" in Shocking Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek: "That's Crazy!"

True love comes in many forms!
On Wednesday night's season finale of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, rapper Lil' Kim has a lot of shockers in store. Tyler Henry is able to connect with someone from her past who holds a very special place in her heart.
"The man that is popping in that I have to acknowledge, the feeling is that life gets cut too short," Tyler reveals. "Or like someone passes away before their time and when he comes through he acknowledges a reference to music."
"He's showing a legacy being continued on and then he is having me reference to a dedication, but in a musical sense," Tyler shares "Now the interesting thing is he acknowledges this hasn't been done yet. He feels like he's involved in it."
Even though Lil' Kim has spent her entire career in the music industry, she instantly knows who he could be connecting to. "It's amazing because right now I'm working on music for him but he's on the record," she explains. "It's a beautiful connection and it's all for the love of him."
"There is an acknowledgement in the way this comes through of him basically bringing up this fact of saying soulmate, soulmate, soulmate," Tyler explains "And he's very instinct, like automatic insistent very, very…it's like coming through so strongly. It's like soulmate, soulmate, soulmate."
Woah. "Soulmate. You mean like me with...?" Lil' Kim asked stunned. "That's what I'm getting at. I'm trying to figure this out," Tyler explains. "My hands are sweating. That's crazy," she says.
Could it be Lil' Kim's late lover Notorious B.I.G.? Watch Wednesday's finale to find out!
