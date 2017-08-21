Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" Music Video Is on Its Way and Packed With Stars

Katy Perry, Music Video, Swish Swish
Katy Perry, Music Video, Swish Swish
Another star in Katy Perry's music video basket.
As fans await the songstress' visual for her hit track, "Swish Swish," Perry gave everyone a sneak peak into what's in store when she released a trailer for the music video, complete with plenty of celebrity cameos.
In the basketball-themed clip, Perry stars as the Tigers team captain with Molly Shannon as her enthusiastic coach. In reference to her lyrics, the other team is a group of Sheeps with Terry Crews as coach and Thor "the Mountain" Björnsson, the team's captain.
Along with the bevy of main stars, the trailer also features cameos from Jenna Ushkowitz from Glee, Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things and Christina Sydelko.
As guides to the game, sportscasters Bill Walton and Rich Eisen serve as announcers.
While she needs no introduction, Nicki Minaj also doesn't need a character as she will play herself in the long-awaited video. As for a release date, Perry can only offer the promise of "coming soon!"
While this seems to be her most packed video yet, Perry is no stranger to sharing the screen with her colleagues. In her 2011 video for "Last Friday Night," she invited Rebecca Black, Darren Criss, Kevin McHale, Hanson, Kenny G, Debbie Gibson and Corey Feldmanto join her musical bonanza.
While Perry has dubbed it a "countdown to catastrophe," we're calling it a countdown to cameos.