Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale: What's Going to Happen Between Arya and Sansa Stark?

If Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) line from the Game of Thrones season finale promo—the only line in the darned thing—doesn't leave you shook we need to talk.

"There's only one war that matters. And it is here," he says to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Everybody's coming face-to-face this season and it's truly wonderful and terrifying.

In the trailer, which you can see below, viewers only get a little glimpse of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) at Winterfell, but something is definitely going to go down between her and sister Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).