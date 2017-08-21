Game of Thrones' Power Couple? The "Powerful Feelings" Between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Are Real, Y'all

Game of Thrones has some fans quoting Dido's "White Flag" when it comes to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke): "I will go down with this ship…"

In season seven, episode six of Game of Thrones, Dany came to Jon's rescue, lost a dragon in the process, and felt a lot of emotions throughout the whole thing. It looks like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen—Jany? Danow?—are on the path to power coupledom.

"She's always been willing to risk her life to do what she thinks is right. In terms of going North to rescue them, the number of people up there have a number of claims on her heart," co-creator David Benioff said in a behind-the-scenes video about the big episode.