Rose Byrne Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have every reason to be all smiles right now—they're expanding their brood!

The Australian actress is currently pregnant with her second child with her partner. On Sunday, the actress confirmed the news that she was expecting baby No. 2 on DavidJones.com.

"I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she told the site. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous."

Byrne was spotted filming in England on the set of Juliet, Naked earlier this month and seemed to be in great spirits despite the long day filming.

The famous couple keeps their personal life notoriously under wraps, save for a few selfies on the actor's Instagram page, and the two did their best to conceal the exciting pregnancy news until now.