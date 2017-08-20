Rose Byrne Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Big Date in the Big Apple

WAGS Miami

WAGS Miami Recap: Ashley Nicole Wheeler Argues With Her Future Mother-in-Law Ahead of Wedding to Philip Wheeler

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Definitely Should Not Have Gone Beyond the Wall

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have every reason to be all smiles right now—they're expanding their brood!

The Australian actress is currently pregnant with her second child with her partner. On Sunday, the actress confirmed the news that she was expecting baby No. 2 on DavidJones.com.

"I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she told the site. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous."

Byrne was spotted filming in England on the set of Juliet, Naked earlier this month and seemed to be in great spirits despite the long day filming.

The famous couple keeps their personal life notoriously under wraps, save for a few selfies on the actor's Instagram page, and the two did their best to conceal the exciting pregnancy news until now.

Photos

Rose Byrne's Best Looks

Back in February 2016, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Rocco.

Byrne and Cannavale began dating one another back in 2012 and largely kept their relationship out of the public eye despite working together on several projects like Spy, Annie and Adult Beginners.

Back at the 2013 Emmy Awards, Cannavale couldn't help but thank his leading lady while accepting his award that night for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The Boardwalk Empire actor called the Aussie star "the love of my life" while thanking his family and friends. Now that's cute!

Congratulations to Byrne and Cannavale on their exciting pregnancy news!

TAGS/ Rose Byrne , Bobby Cannavale , Pregnancies , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.