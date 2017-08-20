Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Big Date in the Big Apple

A source previously told E! News that the two, who met years ago during one of Ben's stints on SNL, are taking their time. "It's a new relationship. They are taking things slow," an insider said. "Lindsay is very happy. She's at a good place in her life."

Back in April of this year, Jennifer Garner and Ben filed for divorce nearly two years after they announced that they were separating following 10 years of marriage.

According to court documents, the exes filed for joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

A source at the time told E! News that the two "were co-parenting" and that the "most important thing in all of this are their kids."

Ben was in Los Angeles celebrating his 45th birthday with his three kids last week—so that seems to be true!