Game of Thrones Definitely Should Not Have Gone Beyond the Wall

Something about this week's Game of Thrones felt weird.

It's not that it was a bad episode, but it just felt kinda silly, you know? Kidnapping a white walker felt like the stupidest plan in the first place, and definitely not a plan that deserved the consequences it led to.

Thoros is dead, Benjen's dead, Jon Snow nearly died again, he and Dany are probably going to hook up even harder than they were going to before now that he's bent the knee, and now the white walkers have a goddamn zombie dragon!!

But good for you guys, you got yourselves a snarling skeleton to prove to Cersei that s--t is bad. Congratulations!