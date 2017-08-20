WWE SummerSlam 2017 Highlights: Natalya Becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion and More

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
WAGS Miami

WAGS Miami Recap: Ashley Nicole Wheeler Argues With Her Future Mother-in-Law Ahead of Wedding to Philip Wheeler

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Definitely Should Not Have Gone Beyond the Wall

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke Shares ''Happy Days'' Photo With Pregnant Girlfriend and Son During Beach Vacation

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nattie, WWE

Instagram

Oh, what a night!

The energy was through the roof for the 30th annual SummerSlam event as the WWE Superstars touched down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to participate in the biggest party of the summer.

Scores were settled and new champions were crowned inside the ring as the fans cheered on their favorite competitors' electric performances. When all was said and done, "The Champ" John Cena and Total Divas star Natalya (real name Nattie Neidhart) were among tonight's big winners.

Keep scrolling for a recap of the biggest highlights from this year's SummerSlam!

1. John Cena, a 16-time World Champion, defeated "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin in SummerSlam 2017's explosive opening match.

2. In a Total Divas showdown for the ages, Natalya beat Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time ever.

3. Big Cass came out victorious after a supersized face-off with Big Show at SummerSlam.

4. Sasha Banks made Alexa Bliss tap out with a "Bank Statement" to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

5. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeat Cesaro and Sheamus to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , WWE , Nattie Neidhart , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.