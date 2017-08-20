WAGS Miami Recap: Ashley Nicole Wheeler Argues With Her Future Mother-in-Law Ahead of Wedding to Philip Wheeler

The wedding countdown is on!
In Sunday night's season two premiere of WAGS Miami, planning was officially underway for bride-to-be Ashley Nicole Wheeler, who was getting ready to marry her longtime love, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Philip Wheeler.
Since she was taking a huge step forward in her romantic relationship, she decided to also make an effort in her friendships with the other women too. She invited everyone for a day on a yacht in the hopes of starting fresh. "I'm about to be a wife," she told BFF Darnell Thibodeaux. "I feel like I need to get the girls together and squash the beefs."
Unfortunately, the ladies had trouble simply leaving the past in the past and Ashley had to call out Claudia Sampedro when she refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing on her part. "You called me a ratchet ass bitch," Ashley quickly reminded her.
Meanwhile, Ashley's strained relationship with her mother-in-law Phyllis also caused more stress ahead of the wedding. After an argumentative and uncomfortable ladies-only dinner, she turned to her fiancé for help dealing with his mom.
However, Phil was in no rush to get in the middle of their feud, especially with his Super Bowl game coming up. "I feel like you need to kinda grow up a little bit," he told Ashley.
Oops!
