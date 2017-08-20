Britney Spears Covers Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" After Lip-Syncing Rumors

During her Saturday concert, Spears spoke from the heart before launching into her "Something to Talk About" performance.

"I've been doing a lot of thinking lately, right, OK," she said. "This morning, I woke up and I was like listening to the news and there's a lot of things going on in the world and stuff, but basically, I looked and I was like, 'You know what, the press and the media, my whole life, you know, it's really crazy 'cause one minute, they tear you down and it was really horrible and the next minute, you're on top of the world, you know."

"I've never really spoke about it, you know, and I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana, I'm from the South," she said. "And I have to keep it real so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherf--kers something to talk about, OK?"