Matt LeBlanc Recalls Turning Down Offer to Play Ty Burrell's Modern Family Role

Matt LeBlanc could have told the Dunphy kids where to keep the pizza and where to keep the napkin.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the actor recalled how in 2009, he was offered the role of Phil Dunphy in Modern Family. The part ultimately went to Ty Burrell, who has won two Emmys for it.

LeBlanc told the newspaper that he received the offer along with the Modern Family pilot script during a hiatus following the flameout of his Friends spinoff Joey.

"I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, [but] I'm not the guy for this," he said. "I'd be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can't do. Plus, I'm having too much fun laying on the couch."

Modern Family casting director Jeff Greenberg had first revealed the news about LeBlanc's offer to play Phil Dunphy in an interview with E! News in 2013. He also revealed at the time that Craig T. Nelson was the original choice for the role of Jay Pritchett, which went to Ed O'Neill, who had occasionally acted with LeBlanc, who had guest-starred on Married... With Children.

Oh well. It's "moo"; Modern Family is hilarious with Burrell and LeBlanc is great on Episodes.

