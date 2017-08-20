Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Cuddle as He Plays Video Games on Romantic Date Night

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Britney Spears, Las Vegas, Twitter

Britney Spears Covers Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" After Lip-Syncing Rumors

Matt LeBlanc, Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Matt LeBlanc Recalls Turning Down Offer to Play Ty Burrell's Modern Family Role

Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis Dies at Age 91

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Babe, I almost finished the level...

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez look super happy and comfortable together and we are here. For. It.

The Weeknd posted on his Instagram Stories feed early Sunday a sweet photo of him and girlfriend Selena Gomez dressed casually (black hoodie for her, Marvel baseball cap and denim jacket for him) cuddling on a couch by a table on which rest two plates with four tiny slices of individual-sized mini pizzas, as well as a red plastic cup and a copy of InStyle magazine's September 2017 issue, which features her on the cover.

And wait...is that... Is The Weeknd playing a video game?

Indeed, the singer is clutching what appears to be an Xbox controller as he nuzzles his girl. Multitasking! You know the relationship has reached a comfortable level (pun intended) when you get to alternate between making out and playing Halo.

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

Instagram

Selena Gomez, Movie Event

Eric Charbonneau/A24

The romantic late-night date capped a busy evening for Selena; she had hosted a Q&A event for the new movie Good Time at the Arclight Hollywood. The singer is not in the movie said she had become a fan of directors Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie after watching their past movies while on bed rest following medical treatment. She did not elaborate.

"A lot of you probably don't know why I'm here, I actually don't know why I'm here either," she told the crowd. "But these guys are really cool and a little while ago I was actually on bed rest and it's probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What, or the best time, depending on your mental state. And I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys and kind of forced them to be my friend a little bit. So we started hanging out...so they asked me to come hang out."

Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have been dating since at least January and have occasionally been spotted out in public and on each other's social media feeds.

Last week, the two enjoyed a night of comedy at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , The Weeknd , Top Stories , Couples , Life/Style
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.