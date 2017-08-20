Chrissy Teigen Pretends to Be a Ballerina and Gets Grief for It

Can Chrissy Teigen live?

On Saturday, the model and Lip Sync Battle host posted on social media a video of her playfully showcasing a ballet turn in broken-in pointe shoes gifted to her by a friend, with the help of husband John Legend.

"I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young," she wrote. "I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much."

"My feet. Are. So weak. God I love real ballerinas," she tweeted.

Some people expressed criticism and grave concern.

"If you don't know don do it you can hurt yourself badly," wrote Instagram user @lemonique82.

"That's not safe!!" wrote Instagram user @_olivia_garrison_. "She could've broke one or both of her ankles."

"As an actual ballerina this is painful to watch but ur not actually that bad," tweeted @arcanefleur. "Also it's dangerous to play around with pointes when ur not trained, specially without elastic & ribbon, be careful!"

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Best Looks

Center Stage, GIF

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Teigen was not going to let the naysayers give her attitude.

Center Stage, GIF

Sony Pictures Entertainment

"I get it. I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me," she tweeted.

 

"If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily," she added.

