Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra and Daughter Nova Reunite With Carly for First Time in 2 Years
It's a girl!
Just days after their Bachelor in Paradise wedding aired on ABC, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have announced they are expecting a girl.
The reality stars took to Instagram on Saturday to tell the world they're bringing in a little lady with a too-cute photo with Evan's three sons from a previous marriage.
The happy couple, who had a Mexico-themed gender reveal party earlier today, wrote, "This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!!"
Less than two weeks ago, the pair confirmed the pregnancy news to E! News and revealed that their baby bundle of love was scheduled to arrive in February.
"We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family," Bass told us. "We wanted to start having children quickly.....and mission accomplished."
"We are sooooo happy!" Bass added of the couple's first baby together.
Upon hearing the news, BiP's Ashley "I" Iaconetti, who was at the duo's wedding, exclusively to talked to E! News at ALT 98.7's Summer Camp at the Queen Mary.
The reality star told E! News, "It was going to be good either way because they already have three boys so I thought it would be nice to have a girl in the mix. But then I also wanted it to be a boy so he could one day be together with Jade and Tanner's baby girl. But I'm good either way and I'm really happy for them."
The chatty celeb gushed, "I mean that's just so cute to think of the two little girls playing together. It's really insane. This is so crazy guys. My friends are pregnant and having kids!"
The gender reveal marks the couple's most recent milestone since they announced they were expecting earlier this month. The two tied the knot in late June, exchanging vows during a beachside ceremony in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico officiated by none other than Bachelor host Chris Harrison.
The newlyweds fell for each other during season three of Bachelor in Paradise and were the only couple from the season to stay together.
"I think that relationship wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun," Waddell told E! News back in April.
"It was always good, [but] it's just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good," she continued.
Looks like it keeps getting better...
Congrats to the soon-to-be family of six!