Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra and Daughter Nova Reunite With Carly for First Time in 2 Years

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emily Van Camp Instagram

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Give Rescue Dog a Forever Home

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Steals Our Hearts By Taking Daughter Luna to Work

Adam Nimoy, Terry Farrell

Star Trek's Terry Farrell Engaged to Leonard Nimoy's Son Adam Nimoy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Teen Mom stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra had a heartwarming family reunion Saturday.

The two 25-year-olds traveled with 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter Novalee to visit her sister and their first child Carly, who they had placed  for an adoption after she was born in 2009. Catelynn's pregnancy and the adoption were documented on 16 and Pregnant.

"Today is the day! After 2 years we finally get to see Carly in just a couple hours," Tyler had tweeted earlier in the day.

"On our way to see Carly!!! Can't wait to watch this cutie play with her birth sister #OpenAdoption #Blessed," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a Snapchat photo of Nova riding in the car.

Later in the day, Tyler confirmed the joyful reunion had happened when he took to Twitter to write, "Seeing Carly & Nova playing together, Carly pushing Nova in the stroller & holding her, omg you guys!"

One of the stipulations that Tyler and Catelynn made with Carlys parents is that the two wouldn't post photos of the reunion on social media.

Photos

Teen Mom Romance Rewind

The three have visited Carly and her adoptive parents before. This past April, Tyler posted on Instagram a throwback photo of Nova and Carly's first meeting.

Throwback to when Nova met her birth sister Carly for the very first time! #MyGirls ??

A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on

"Sooo I get to see Carly this Aug!!!" Catelynn had tweeted earlier this month. "We are so excited and I cannot wait for nova to see her again!!! #blessed #Adoption."

Catelynn had told E! News in 2015 that her family's relationship with Carly and her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa is "really good," adding, "our relationship is still very open."

TAGS/ , Celeb Kids , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.