25 Reasons Why We Love Birthday Girl Demi Lovato

Celebrating her 25th year on this planet, Demi Lovato is always cool for the summer, especially because her birthday falls in the season full of beachy vacays, poolside parties and general fun in the sun.

She may only be 25 but Demi's done a whole lot of living in just a quarter of a century. In honor of the "Skyscraper" singer's birthday, we thought we'd go back through the former child star's lengthy career.

The feisty star first had her taste of the spotlight when she appeared on Barney & Friends back in the day. The triple threat rose to prominence in 2008 when she rocked it out in the Disney Channel television film Camp Rock. The same year, Demi released her debut single "This Is Me" which peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album, Don't Forget (2008), debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200.

In 2009, the brunette's status when she nabbed the titular role on Disney's Sonny with a Chance sitcom and she released her sophomore album, Here We Go Again.