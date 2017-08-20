25 Reasons Why We Love Birthday Girl Demi Lovato

Celebrating her 25th year on this planet, Demi Lovato is always cool for the summer, especially because her birthday falls in the season full of beachy vacays, poolside parties and general fun in the sun.
She may only be 25 but Demi's done a whole lot of living in just a quarter of a century. In honor of the "Skyscraper" singer's birthday, we thought we'd go back through the former child star's lengthy career.
The feisty star first had her taste of the spotlight when she appeared on Barney & Friends back in the day. The triple threat rose to prominence in 2008 when she rocked it out in the Disney Channel television film Camp Rock. The same year, Demi released her debut single "This Is Me" which peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album, Don't Forget (2008), debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200.
In 2009, the brunette's status when she nabbed the titular role on Disney's Sonny with a Chance sitcom and she released her sophomore album, Here We Go Again.
In late 2010, the big-voiced singer left the show and went to a treatment center to seek help for addictions, an eating disorder, and self-harm. While in treatment, the singer was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. Upon leaving rehab, Demi went to work on her third studio album, Unbroken, which she released in 2011. The album lead dog, "Skyscraper" was a top 10 on the Billboard charts, and the album's second single, "Give Your Heart a Break," went triple platinum.
The Disney darling then went on to judge The X Factor in 2012 and 2013. In 2013, she released a fourth album, Demi, and her single "Heart Attack," became a huge hit.
Demi's fifth album, Confident, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and "Cool for the Summer" went double platinum.
Of course, those are the many chart-topping things we think are totally rocking' about Demi, but here are 25 reasons why we absolutely love the "Confident" lady, who continues to rock our hearts!
Article continues below
BKNY / AKM-GSI
Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Article continues below
Celebrity Cruises
Getty Images
Gade/AKM-GSI
Article continues below
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Getty Images
Allan Bregg / SPLASH NEWS
Article continues below
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Edwin Merino / MEGA
GADE / BACKGRID
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute
Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Article continues below
Instagram/@ddlovato
Vevo
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Article continues below
Disney Channel
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!