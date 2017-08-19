Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Give Rescue Dog a Forever Home

Forever their girl!
Hollywood couple and former Revenge stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, who got engaged in May, just gave an adorable Rescue dog a forever home.
On Friday, the 31-year-old actress hopped on her Instagram to share the news with the world that they added a four-legged friend named Frankie B. to their fam.
"Meet Frankie B. our sweet little rescue pup who has stolen our hearts! Thanks @wagsandwalks for helping this little girl find her forever home. We couldn't be happier ❤️❤️❤️ #rescuedog #happiness #FrankieB," gushed the blonde.
According to the rescue's Instagram, Wags and Walks is, "A 501c3 dog rescue in Los Angeles. We save family friendly dogs from high kill shelters & place them in loving forever homes. Bringing Happiness Home!"
That's exactly what it looks like Josh and Emily have given the little fur ball!
In an interview with InStyle Australia, the Revenge star spoke about her hunky British beau by stating, "I have a wonderful love in my life."
"Trust is the most important thing in any relationship, because everything falls into place after that," she added.
While the two met on set, Emily explained in a separate interview that she does try to keep her professional life apart from her personal life.
"Josh and I keep it all very separate. I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest," she explained to Elle Canada. "It's just really funny in the moments when we're playing these absolutely absurd things. I call him 'wife-beater Daniel.' It's hard for my family to watch—it's also hard for them to see me in that light. But we're actors. None of that lives in any of us. Thank God!"