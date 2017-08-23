Inside the Biggest MTV VMA Controversies Over the Years

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for their shocking moments. One of the most shocking ones involved a pop princess with a foam finger.

Many people were likely unable to look at one the same again shortly after watching Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, the singer was starting to showcase a sexier, edgier persona following years of being known as Hannah Montana. After putting on a raunchy display onstage, during which she twerked against co-performer Robin Thicke while wearing a foam finger, there was no doubt Hannah Montana was gone.

"For me, I wouldn't change a thing," Robin told E! News. "Miley and I had a blast. She's a great girl...we went out there to raise some eyebrows and provoke some energy so we accomplished our goals."