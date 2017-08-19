Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Share More Baby Photos: Inside Their First Days as Parents

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert are tackling the wonders and challenges of parenthood as their two-day-old daughter undergoes preventative treatment for a common post-birth ailment.

The married Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their first child Thursday, a full month before Jade's due date. Many babies, especially premature ones, are born with jaundice, aka too much bilirubin in their blood, which gives the skin a yellow tint and can cause complications in rare cases if untreated.

Tanner posted on his Instagram page Saturday morning a photo of his and Jade's child, whose name has not been revealed, being held under a fluorescent light while wearing protective sunglasses and a towel. Such lights are absorbed by the skin and helps rid the body of the excess bilirubin.

"'I gotta wear shades cuz my future so bright'" - @babyjanner #diffeyewear," Tanner wrote.

"They were worried about jaundice with her, her bili levels were high risk to rise because she was late term premie," Jade commented. "So the lights help break down the bilirubin."