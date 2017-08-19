Jay-Z Opens Up About Alleged Feud With Kanye West and Reveals "What Really Hurt" Him

Jay-Z says Kanye West's rant against him last year hurt him because he brought Beyoncé into it.

Jay made his comments on the Rap Radar podcast on the rapper's streaming service TIDAL Thursday, marking his first remarks about Kanye's rant and his first interview since the June 30 release of his album 4:44.

Last November, Kanye unleashed an onstage rant about Jay-Z, with whom he has collaborated in the past, and Beyoncé at a concert, pleading with Jay to call him and accusing Bey of refusing to perform at this 2016 MTV Video Music Awards unless her "Formation" video beat him and Drake to win Video of the Year, which it did. Kanye then cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour and then checked himself into a hospital to treat exhaustion.

"You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage," Jay-Z said on the podcast. "But what really hurt me, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it. Like, Kanye is my little brother. He's talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it's a problem."