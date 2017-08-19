Serena Williams' Pregnancy Cravings May Surprise You

As Serena Williams nears the end of her pregnancy, her craving are coming in strong and boy, are they...healthy?

The 35-year-old tennis star's fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, posted on his Instagram page Saturday morning a video of himself shopping for her Friday night at a Publix supermarket.

"It's Friday night, I'm at Publix, going shopping 'cause my fiancé has cravings. I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these," he said, holding up a bunch of produce. "Zucchini, asparagus and...what's this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really?? There are her cravings. It's amazing."