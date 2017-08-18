Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Talk Future Play Dates With The Hills Kids

The Hills are alive with a baby boom!
Lauren Conrad is the latest cast member to welcome her first child, a baby boy named Liam Tell, and now Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are closer than ever to becoming parents as well. Heidi is now only weeks away from giving birth to a son, and as the longtime reality TV couple told E! News' Zuri Hall, the anticipation is real.
"It's too much for me!" Spencer dished. "I think I'm just adjusting to the level of anxiety I'm dealing with. This is terrifying."
As for Heidi, she's taking things day by day, adding, "I'm feeling good. I'm trying to work out a little bit more... swimming to flip the baby's position inside."
They have indeed chosen a name for their first born, but shied away from spilling the beans completely. "We have a name as of right now, so that's exciting," Heidi explained. "It's very original."
LEGA / BACKGRID
How original, fans might ask? Pratt chimed in, "Not as flashy as I would like," with his wife of eight years telling us, "We came to a common ground."
"I definitely wanted Speidi. At least a middle name!" Spencer teased.
Parenthood jitters aside, we couldn't help but ask about potential play dates with The Hills co-stars and their little ones. Whitney Port is now the proud mama to son Sonny Rosenman, Kristin Cavallari has three kids of her own and Audrina Patridge recently celebrated daughter Kirra Bohan's first birthday.
Spencer was quick to pick Kristin's little girl Saylor Cutler as potential marriage material for their son down the line, joking, "We got NFL superstar [Jay Cutler], Kristin Cavallari. Go marry into that family, please. And Kristin hooked Heidi and I up, so it would make sense. "
He continued, "Liam, Sonny. We got the whole squad. I'm hoping they get their own series—The Hills Nickelodeon."
To find out which member of The Hills cast Spencer and Heidi would want babysitting their son "before anyone else," watch the video above!